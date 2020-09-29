Lightfoot unveils plan to combat Chicago violence

CHICAGO — As Chicago approaches 600 murders this year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to roll out a new anti-violence plan.

The mayor’s new multi-layered plan called “Our City, Our Safety” was put together with input from a number of different offices, agencies, community groups and faith leaders. They are working on the assumption that violence is a public health crisis that is treatable.

Lightfoot’s office is calling this the first ever comprehensive violence reduction plan.

READ THE ENTIRE PLAN HERE

There are plans to deal with violence happening now, but it also wants to use legislation at all levels and adopt policies to get at some of the root causes of violence — such as poverty, housing and unfair social policies.

It is intended to guide public safety initiatives and programming over the next three years. Parts of the plan include building on police reforms with the hopes of building community trust.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the plan will target 15 of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods. It also reports the plan includes having police officers licensed and mental health workers go to calls with officers in the case of a mental health crisis call. The Sun-Times says some of the initiatives are already in the works while other parts are being worked on and still need funding.

The mayor’s office says it will also have a violence prevention committee that will meet every six months starting in December to review progress.