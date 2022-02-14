Lightfoot touts resources to curb domestic violence, support survivors

CHICAGO — On a day dedicated to love, a citywide push among leaders to support victims of domestic violence.

“There are Chicagoans today who will have guns placed next to their bedside or may have those guns placed next to their heads,” Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a network of advocates against domestic violence want victims of the crime to know they are not alone.

“People who are, themselves, right this moment feeling vulnerable and under siege, that we are here for them,” Lightfoot said.

Each year across Chicago, Lightfoot says CPD receives more than 230,000 calls related to domestic violence. The mayor says the numbers have increased dramatically during the pandemic.

“To date, as the mayor noted, domestic violence shootings have risen by 400% with domestic violence homicides twice that of this time last year,” said Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network.

In an effort to make a difference, the city created a Gender-Based Violence Advisory Group to help connect domestic violence survivors and those impacted to critical services.

“These services are supported by $25 million in new investments, nearly three times the previous budget for domestic violence as part of our Chicago recovery plan,” Lightfoot said.

According to the mayor, the money will assist in areas like increasing the number of rapid rehousing units for survivors fleeing an abuser and victims having access to a free attorney.

“For the first time, these resources target young people who have experienced or witnessed violence in their own home,” Lightfoot said.

If you are the victim of domestic violence, you are asked to call or text the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at (877) 863-6338.