Lightfoot to unveil budget plan as Chicago faces $1.2B in 2021

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil her new budget plan Wednesday, and it will include some unpopular choices.

The city is facing a $1.2 billion projected deficit next year.

Among the options to increase funds, a $94 million property tax hike, along with a hike in Chicago’s gas tax. Lightfoot is also considering laying off hundreds of workers and eliminating 1,000 positions to save money.

The plan includes refinancing, designed to save the city $500 million on its debt.

The goal is to get a final budget approved by the middle of November.