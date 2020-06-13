Lightfoot to offer protection plan for renters financially impacted by coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to offer a package of protections for renters who have been laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal would give renters who have lost income some ways to help them avoid being evicted.

Under the plan, tenants who inform landlords about financial hardship would get seven days to try and work out a good-faith negotiation. Landlords would then have the option to offer a repayment plan, use the security deposit to cover the rent or send the matter to mediation.

But housing advocates are calling for more changes to strengthen those protections and close loopholes.