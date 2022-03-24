CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has named the replacement for former 11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson.

Lightfoot announced Thursday in a statement that she has nominated Nicole Lee. Lee is the Director of Social Impact and Community Engagement at United Airlines.

“Nicole Lee has spent her life expanding and amplifying 11th ward issues and voices,” Lightfoot said in the statement. “Her dedication to empowering communities and building coalitions is evident in her career and in her involvement in a variety of community organizations. She is the right choice to make sure 11th ward residents are fully represented on the Chicago City Council.”



If confirmed by the city’s aldermen, Lee would be the first Asian American woman to serve on city council.



A four-member selection committee made up of dedicated public servants and 11th Ward residents reviewed candidates then made recommendations to Lightfoot, the statement said.

Lee will appear in front of a city committee before a confirmation vote by the full council at a special meeting on March 28.

Thompson resigned last month after he was convicted of federal tax fraud charges.



