Lightfoot to detail budget plan in address to City Council Monday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot is expected to deliver her budget plan in an address to city council Monday, with property tax increases and community investment also expected in Lightfoot’s budget.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the property tax levy is expected to increase by $76.5 million in 2022, including an automatic escalator of $22.9 million.

The budget includes several points of major investment for the city, including the following:

$166 million for community development

$157 million for affordable housing

$100 million for community safety

$65 million for youth opportunities

Last month, Lightfoot said the city faces a $733 million deficit. City council members are expected to meet with Lightfoot later Monday morning where she is expected to detail her full budget plan.