Lightfoot, some aldermen meet for first in-person city council since start of pandemic

CHICAGO — For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Chicago aldermen has the option Wednesday to gether in-person for a City Council meeting.

Several issues will be addressed, from police oversight to a long awaited vote on affordable housing.

Developers of 10-units or more receiving city tax subsidies must now boost their affordable housing commitments from 10-to-20% of affordable units they build or renovate to a flat 20% of new units in downtown Chicago, or neighborhoods experiencing displacement of low income individuals or families.

The ordinance fulfilling a campaign promise for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, but a group of aldermen questioning Lightfoot’s commitment to civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.



35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and others rallying across the street for the Empowering Communities for Public Safety Ordinance, which establishes more civilian oversight of the CPD.

The measure, not up for a vote Wednesday, but taking on greater urgency with Tuesday’s conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, and closer to home the controversial police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the Little Village neighborhood.

The mayor expected to propose her own ordinance on police oversight at a future date.

On another matter, city council expected to approve a new $250 license requirement for every tow truck in the city, in part, to help reduce the number of rogue drivers overcharging motorists or damaging their vehicles with little-to-no accountability.