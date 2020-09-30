Lightfoot responds to Trump’s debate comments: ‘Keep Chicago out of your lying mouth’

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has responded to comments President Donald Trump made during Tuesday night’s debate.

During the debate, Trump used the gun violence in Chicago as a way to bring up former Vice President Joe Biden’s stance on law and order.

“If you look at Chicago, what’s going on in Chicago where 53 people were shot and eight died shot. If you look at New York where it’s going up, like nobody’s ever seen anything. The numbers are going up a 100%, 150%, 200% crime, it is crazy what’s going on and he doesn’t want to say law and order because he can’t because he’ll lose his radical left supporters,” Trump said.

Mayor Lightfoot responded to the president’s comments about the city on social media, and tweeted “keep Chicago out of your lying mouth.”

The mayor also tweeted, “It is stunning to watch and listen to the lies roll off @realDonaldTrump’s tongue so effortlessly. It is pathetic that this man lies, while people are dying of COVID-19.”

On several occasions, Lightfoot has sparred with Trump and his administration over the city’s violence.

This summer, Trump announced Operation Legend, which sent more than 100 federal investigators from the FBI, DEA and ATF to Chicago to collaborate with local law enforcement.

US Attorney General William Barr visited Chicago earlier this month to speak on the impact of Operation Legend, saying there have been over 500 arrests for crimes like homicide, sexual assault and robbery.

Lightfoot responded to those claims by saying they are “factually inaccurate” and praised Chicago police for the changes they’ve made in their policing strategies.