Lightfoot reflects on past year as mayor as pandemic defines her term

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot came into office nearly one year ago, with a vow to take on the old Chicago way, but the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a new set of challenges to a first-time politician.

Wednesday marks one year since the city’s first black woman and openly gay mayor took office vowing to clean up city government. Now she’s a managing a crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

“It’s hard,” the mayor said. “It’s really hard. I’ve had to make way too many calls to widows and family members who have lost their loved ones during this crisis. That weighs on you.”

It’s a somber one-year anniversary for Lightfoot who is leading the city through a pandemic. It’s now her burden, and her term may well be defined by how Chicago overcomes the death and devastation.

“I try every single day to just sort of clear to just kind of clear my own mind of the burdens of the day. They’re still there, but making sure that I’m taking care of my internal spiritual health,” she said.

As more and more people grow restless with the stay-at-home orders. The mayor is reminding residents, eventually, the city will open up again. She said the lakefront will reopen this summer, but with cautions.

As the pandemic obliterates the economy, the mayor warns the city’s deficit will be staggering.



“We’re still working on what the precise number is, and we’ll share that shortly, but it’s significant. It’s significant this year and it’s significant next year. The only way that we’re going to be able to truly get out of this is to make a lot of hard choices,” she said.

The people helping make those difficult choices are the aldermen. But the mayor has frosty relations with some, routinely clashing with a group that includes Aldermen Raymond Lopez, Anthony Beale and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

“The handful that are regularly expressing their views in the press, they don’t talk to me. We talk to them, though. We are engaged with them,” Lightfoot said. “We’re not always going to agree. I think that’s fine. I think that’s what democracy is all about and a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, mayor, your votes are close.’ We haven’t lost one yet. And we keep working to build the coalitions they shift on an issue by issue basis.”

Last fall, Lightfoot fired Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson accelerating the search for a permeant replacement. The mayor picked an outsider, the former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

“In the first conversation I had with him. I mean his life story is so compelling. He’s a very, very smart and learned man but he is incredibly humble,” she said.

With the Illinois legislature returning to Springfield Wednesday, the mayor has one thing on her mind.

“We need a casino. There are other things that are on our list which I feel very comfortable about but when we’ve got police and fire pensions that are selling off assets because their portfolio is in the tank that should be all the information that people need,” she said.

WGN asked the mayor what’s fueling her and what’s keeps her going during this crisis — she said it’s all the people who are stepping up to help.