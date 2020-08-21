Lightfoot pens letter to Congress demanding support for Postal Service

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a letter to Congress demanding support for the United States Postal Service and emphasizing its’ necessity ahead of the 2020 elections.

“My sister is a postal worker. I know that she and her colleagues work hard every day to deliver the mail,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot’s letter coincides with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s testimony to Congress Friday regarding recent proposed changes to the USPS.

“I’m especially troubled by recent actions and urge Congress to protect the integrity of the USPS,” Lightfoot said.

DeJoy announced Tuesday that the USPS would be suspending any major changes until after the election, but did not cite any specific initiatives that would be suspended.