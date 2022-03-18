CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown met Friday afternoon with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss crime prevention strategies.

Both Chicago and New York have seen a spike in crime on public transportation. Adams recently announced that his police chiefs will now do tours of duty in the subway system for visibility.

“By the time the police interacts with a young person with a gun, the system already failed. We call the police to do everything. We are now bringing in the idea of having community’s involvement and stopping and damming the rivers that feed the sea of violence in our cities. And we’re going to do it as a partnership,” Adams said after the meeting.

While the CTA announced this month it is doubling the number of unarmed private security guards on buses and trains, Chicago police are also dedicating teams to the public transportation system.

“We are very, very focused on making sure that we send a clear message that any kind of violence crimes on the CTA is simply not going to be tolerated,” Lightfoot said.

Both mayors stressed the need for resources in education and opportunity to provide a path other than crime. But they said city administrations can’t do it alone.

“we need help, cities like Chicago and New York, we need help,” Adams said.

Both Lightfoot and Adams called on the federal government to be part of their partnership by funding more crime prevention programs and increasing staffing to agencies like the ATF.