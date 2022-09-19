CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is appointing lawyer Timmy Knudsen to be the next alderman of the 43rd ward.

“Timmy Knudsen has singled himself out as an exceptional leader in the 43rd ward community,” Lightfoot said. “His passion for connecting with his neighbors and encouraging hope, energy, and opportunity for Chicago residents makes him uniquely situated to serve as Alderman. Timmy is deeply connected to the needs of 43rd ward residents and has the skills to communicate effectively, lean on the expertise of trusted messengers without ego, and encourage civic engagement. I look forward to working with him as he takes on this new role and thank the 43rd Ward Selection Committee for their hard work.”

Knudsen, a resident of the Old Town neighborhood, also serves as chair of the city’s zoning board of appeals.

The North Side seat has been vacant since longtime alderwoman Michele Smith retired last month.

A key council committee is expected to approve Knudsen’s nomination on Tuesday before the full council votes on Wednesday.

Knudsen, who is already campaigning for a permanent seat on the council next February, issued a statement Monday:

“I want to thank Mayor Lightfoot and the 43rd Ward Appointment Committee for their careful consideration, thorough review process, and the opportunity to serve the 43rd Ward as Alderman. I am honored to have a new way to give back to the community I call home and the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to the 43rd Ward and City Council. I look forward to building relationships with my colleagues in City Hall and getting to work for the people of Lincoln Park, Old Town Triangle and Gold Coast.