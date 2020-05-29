Lightfoot, new FOP president have first face-to-face meeting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot held her first face-to-face meeting with the head of the Chicago police union on Friday.

The mayor and the new president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, John Catanzara, got acquainted Friday on the fifth floor of City Hall during a meeting that was not open to the press.

After his first opportunity to meet with Lightfoot, the outspoken 25-year police veteran doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the mayor when it comes to efforts to reform the department — with a federal consent decree enforcing implementation to discourage what’s been described as a “code of silence” to cover up wrongdoing.

Catanzara also disagrees with the mayor on the city’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Catanzara has argued that the practice pf dispersing crowds of 10 or more is unconstitutional. Catanzara said us that FOP lawyers will look to file a complaint in state court next week.

But the main topic of discussion Friday was a new police contract. The Fraternal Order of Police has been without a contract since 2017.

Catanzara has been a controversial figure who was stripped of police powers in a dispute involving former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Community groups also point to public records that show Catanzarahas been the subject of dozens of citizens’ complaints.

