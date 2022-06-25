CHICAGO — A community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for young people in Englewood rolled through the neighborhood Saturday night spreading peace.

The organization “Think Outside Da Block “organized their first “Roll n Peace” ride of the season. They started off in Ogden Park and rolled through Englewood. The goal was to spread positive vibes and ask young people to “put the guns down.”

Dozens of riders, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife Amy participated.

“We’ve got to urge these young people in particular do not pick up a gun in the first place,” Lightfoot said. “Because you’re going to create a tragedy that’s going to have lifelong consequences.”

As Chicago grapples with vast gun violence President Biden signed gun reform legislation Saturday that will, among many things, expand background checks and make it harder for guns to get into the hands of convicted domestic violence offenders.

Lightfoot said members of her team are reaching out to the family of 5-month-old Cecilia Thomas who was shot and killed near sitting in the backseat of a car near 77th and South Shore Friday night.

“Whenever you pick up a gun, in my view it’s not if a tragedy is going to happen, it’s when,” she said. “And unfortunately we saw a young baby claimed last night because of senseless gun fire.”

“Think Outside Da Block” organizes positive events like the ride to give children in Englewood something fun and safe to do. The organizer said the 8-mile ride rook riders through some of the most violent parts of Englewood in an effort to spread peace and unity.

Pha’tal Perkins is part of the organization.

“The former commander of the 7th District Chicago Police Department reported out in a meeting that every time we’ve done this ride, that there’s been zero violent complaints in the entire 7th District the day of ‘Roll n Peace,’” he said. “So this is one of those things that as we go through the area, the community members are outside cheering us on.”