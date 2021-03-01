Lightfoot expects Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in Chicago this week

CHICAGO — A third COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to communities around the country, including Chicago.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was granted emergency approval over the weekend.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday as soon as Chicago gets the new one-dose vaccine the city will put it to good use.

“We anticipate that it will be here, if not today then tomorrow. I don’t have a firm lock on what the amount of doses is so I don’t want to get ahead of myself but we do expect it here this week,” she said. “It’s critically important that we get our seniors vaccinated. We know for every senior we vaccinate we are saving a specific number of lives.”



Shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are already en route to cities across the country.



The one dose shots could be used as soon as next week in Chicago, potentially at the United Center. The mass vaccination site is set to open on March 10.

Doctors say a vaccine with one dose is especially good news for what they are calling “vaccine equity.” It doesn’t mean equal distribution but instead areas that have been hardest hit should have more access.

“If we can prevent hospitalization and dearth and serious illinesses, that’s the most important part for these vaccinations,” UChicago’s Dr. Habib Ahsan said.



One dose is particularly helpful for people who don’t have transportation or can’t take the time off work.

Doctors said if you are comparing the effectiveness of the three vaccines now on the market in the us – don’t. It’s like comparing apples to oranges and at the end of the day they all work and are all FDA approved.

And the sooner people are vaccinated the less likely we will see dangerous mutations.



“All of them are very effective against severe diseases, hospitalization and death,” Ahsan said.