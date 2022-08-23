CHICAGO — Chicago, in the midst of a pandemic era surge in crime, received praise Tuesday for anti-violence programs, services and policies.

The Community Justice Action Fund ranked Chicago third of 50 cities for its anti-violence efforts.

Mayor Lightfoot fully embraced the news.

“Progress on violence can be slow and at times it can be frustrating,” Lightfoot said. “But we’re working on it day in and day out and we are seeing the fruits of those labors.”

Six months before voters decide whether to keep or dump Mayor Lightfoot, her administration is trying to highlight public safety improvements.

According to police, so far this year there have been 411 fewer shootings and 94 fewer homicides compared to the same time last year — which accounts to an 18 percent drop in both categories.

“It is important for our residents to know that we have a plan that we have implemented that is showing progress and it is critical that the media report that,” Lightfoot said.

While shootings are down, others incidents of violent crime are up. According to CPD, there have been 77 more carjackings in 2022 compared to this time last year.

To show the city is redoubling efforts to fight crime, Police Superintendent David Brown and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx appeared together to announce charges against a man accused of “slamming” his car into a group of four men outside of Jeffrey Pub, killing three of them.

“Every part of the public safety ecosystem has to be working together,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor acknowledged many people still don’t feel safe. That is something she is working to change before she faces the voters next February.