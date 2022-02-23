Lightfoot concerned over ‘outing’ of informant in drug case involving top CPD official’s car

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot cautioned the public Wednesday about leaping to conclusions surrounding an odd drug case involving a car owned by a top CPD official.

Yolanda Talley, CPD’s Chief of Internal Affairs, is mixed up in a drug case because her car was used by her niece. The niece’s boyfriend, Kenneth Miles, was arrested in East Garfield Park earlier this month for allegedly tossing 42 grams of heroin from the Lexus.

Talley’s niece was not arrested and the car was not impounded. At this time, it’s not believed by authorities that Talley intervened or even knew her niece was using the vehicle.

“I’m concerned about some of the coverage I’ve seen that seems to initiate that Chief Talley had some involvement in what happened,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “I’ve seen zero evidence to substantiate that.”

Miles was a passenger and is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge.

But the story took another twist. According to sources and records, Miles is the same person who gave police bad information that led to the botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young in early 2019.

“Confidential informants are a fact of life and it’s important that their identities be safeguarded,” Lightfoot said.

Miles served as the “John Doe” on CPD’s warrant to search Young’s home. Lightfoot said it is dangerous to “out” informants.

“I’m disturbed by the fact that clearly someone in the police department leaked information about this individual’s status – that is a violation of orders,” Lightfoot said. “Getting to the bottom of who did that.”

The incident was “immediately referred” to the Office of the Inspector General.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Lightfoot said public judgement of Talley should wait until the investigation has concluded. Talley is a 26-year department veteran and was promoted to Chief of Internal Affairs last year.