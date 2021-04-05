Lightfoot calls for new police foot-pursuit policy in wake of 13-year-old’s shooting by officer

CHICAGO — Changes coming to the Chicago Police Department after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Little Village one week ago today.

Police say they found Adam Toledo in an alley in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue before opening fire. His mother was not notified of his death until two days later. Police did not announce Toledo was 13-years-old until three days after the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says it will release the police body-cam video. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is waiting to watch the video until Toledo’s mother sees it.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an account Monday of what he called the facts of the case. Brown said ShotSpotter detected eight shots around 2:30 a.m. Toledo was in an alley with a 21-year-old man, who was later arrested for resisting arrest.

The superintendent said it took so long to identify Toledo because the man who he was with gave police a fake name. Authorities fingerprinted Toledo three times, but none of those prints were in any database.

That’s when police started looking through missing person reports. Sure enough, Toledo was in one of those case files. The 13-year-old had gone missing but the case was closed because he had recently returned home.

The mayor asking the question Monday, how did a 13-year-old get a gun? A 7th grader.

Lightfoot says she refuses to treat this as business as usual. She is calling for a reform of the city’s foot-pursuit policy.

Lightfoot wants a new policy in place before the summer. She says it’s one of the most dangerous parts of policing. The mayor wants a policy that protects our community, but doesn’t put us all at risk.

Supt. Brown says he has seen the video in this case and is waiting to see what COPA recommends. He will then have 90 days to either accept it or reject it.