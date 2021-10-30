Lightfoot, Brown, community urge public to speak up in cases involving children and gun violence

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot canvased door-to-door Saturday along with parents who’ve lost children to gun violence. They all called on communities to step up and speak out.

Lightfoot joined the community members near 63rd Street and Cottage Grove to raise awareness of fatal shootings of children for which there have been no arrests. Some mothers go door-to-door in this area most Saturdays.

Earlier in the day, Lightfoot as well as Chicago Police Supt David Brown, community activist Andrew Holmes and others held a news briefing nearby and near the home where 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. was shot Labor Day Weekend. The boy had been inside the home in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue on September 3 when police say, a vehicle pulled up and three people got out and started shooting at the building. Two bullets pierced the window of the room the boy was in and he was fatally wounded.

Lightfoot said there are currently 34 unsolved cases in the city involving children and anyone who knows something, needs to come forward. They can contact police or leave a tip on CPD’s website.

“We can’t be a community in which children are murdered and we act like we are calling the score in a ballgame,” Lightfoot said. “These are human lives.”

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

There was already a $15,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Mykel’s case. Lightfoot announced an additional $10,000 on top of that.