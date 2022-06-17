CHICAGO — An emotional rally and Juneteenth march took place Friday night at St. Sabina in Auburn Gresham.

A cross-section of city leaders, Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and South Side families came to the church in an effort to reduce gun violence.

Mayor Lightfoot, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, joined Dosunmu and Father Michael Pfleger in a spirited call for peace.

“We have to stop this madness before it continues to spiral out of control,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

The rally also honored many in the crowd who have suffered the direct effects of violence.

“There are mothers and fathers in this audience that wish they had their children, the siblings and friends and cousin wish they had their brothers and sisters.

Many in the crowd called on politicians to pass gun control measures.