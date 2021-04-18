Lightfoot addresses resignation rumors, will serve “today, tomorrow and into the future”

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rebuked rumors of her resignation that began circulating on social media late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, saying she will serve “today, tomorrow and into the future.”

Community activist Ja’Mal Green said in a now-deleted tweet Saturday night that Lightfoot would resign from her position on Sunday, with later rumors speculating a potential resignation was due to rumors of personal infidelity.

Lightfoot responded to the rumors Sunday morning in a series of tweets, where she said “it’s shocking and disappointing” to see people with a prominent social media presence “peddling this trash as truth.”

1/ Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash.



Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

2/ It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

3/ If people hadn't noticed, we have major challenges in Chicago we need to address TOGETHER. This nonsense that some apparently have the luxury of indulging in has not fed one person, stopped the pandemic, housed anyone living on the street or saved one young person. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

4/ Anyone who wants to work with me to make progress, I'm ready. Even if we don't always see eye to eye, if you actually love this city and want to be part of making it better, let's do the work.



The rest of you, get out of the way. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

5/ I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

P.S. – I did not move into a fantasy castle in Sauganash. Enjoy your Sunday. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021