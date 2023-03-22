CHICAGO — Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) plans to update the public Wednesday on “legal litigation against Novak Construction,” according to a press release from his office.

The action comes after 80 Little Village Discount Mall vendors were given eviction notices in February. At the time, they were given until Mar. 26 to liquidate their merchandise and be out of the mall.

On Mar. 16, Sigcho-Lopez led a group of vendors and supporters from the mall to Novak Construction in a protest caravan against the company’s redevelopment plans.

WGN plans to livestream the Wednesday press conference within this story beginning at approximately 9 a.m.