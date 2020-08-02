Leaders call for witnesses to speak up after 9-year-old killed on Near North Side, reward offered

WATCH ABOVE: Anti-violence activists speak Sunday after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed on the Near North Side Friday

CHICAGO — Community leaders returned to the spot where a 9-year-old was killed Friday to say enough is enough, calling for shooters to turn themselves in and both community and government members to take on gun violence Sunday.

“We are adamant about getting this young man captured and seized for the senseless act he committed and we are asking him again, turn yourself in; if you turn yourself in you can make this a whole lot easier,” said Raymond Richard, Brothers Standing Together. “You know what you did you know who you are and we are gonna pray that you do the right thing.”

Activists and neighbors say city officials need to bring mental support services to affected neighborhoods after Chicago saw 105 homicides in July, including multiple children being killed. They also called on witnesses to come forward and identify the shooters.

“These are our babies that are falling,” activist Andrew Holmes said.

Leaders said mental health services are needed as young kids are seeing their friends getting shot. On Friday, 9-year-old Janari Ricks was gunned down on the 900 block of north Cambridge while playing with his friends.

As of Sunday night, it seems no one is in custody over Ricks’ death. The Andrew Holmes Foundation and other elected officials are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who pulled that trigger.