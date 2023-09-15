CHICAGO — The popular French restaurant Le Bouchon is closed “for the foreseeable future” due to a kitchen fire.

The establishment, located in the 1900 block of North Damen, announced Tuesday that a kitchen fire caused a “decent amount” of damage. No one was injured and Le Bouchon said it could have been worse.

They hope to be back soon but will be closed for the time being.

Le Bouchon, which opened up in 1993, was created by the late Jean-Claude Poilevey — who is memorialized on the menu and the restaurant walls.