CHICAGO — In the corruption trial of former Chicago Aldermen Ed Burke, lawyers laid out their plans for the final stages of the historic case.

Ed Burke’s defense attorneys told Judge Virginia Kendall Thursday morning that they do indeed plan to call former Alderman Danny Solis to testify as early as next week, after prosecutors rest their case.

Solis is the former Chicago alderman who wore a wire, and undercover cameras, to secretly record conversations with Burke, revealing the rarely seen back rooms of Chicago politics.

Those recording make up some of the key evidence in this trial

Defense attorneys said they plan to ask Solis about the specifics of what was said on those tapes, and give the jury more context about the dealings surrounding the development of the Old Main Post Office.

They also plan to delve into Solis’ motivations for cooperating with the government.

Solis was confronted by FBI agents with evidence of his own crimes, and took a deal to avoid prosecution.

This would be the first public appearance of the former alderman in five years, when he vanished from public life after these allegations surfaced.

US attorneys said they plan to conclude their presentations of evidence against Burke, and his two co-defendants, to the jury next Monday.

The defense believes it would call witnesses to testify over a two-day period. That would mean closing arguments could be wrapped-up by next Friday.

This is a sprawling case with an overwhelming amount of recordings, documents and witness testimony to wade through. So the judge believes the jury could need a week, or more, to deliberate — meaning a verdict could come the Friday before Christmas.