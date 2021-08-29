Lawyers allege video of CPD officer confronting Black woman walking dog was ‘racial profiling’

CHICAGO — A video circulating on social media involving a woman being restrained by a Chicago police officer after apparently walking her dog along the lakefront has prompted a response from the department, saying they are aware of the incident.

In a statement, the law office of Saulter Law P.C. said Nikkita Brown was “brutally attacked” by a CPD officer who allegedly approached her because she was in Lincoln Park after hours. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, Aug. 28.

In the widely shared video, Brown is heard asking the officer, who was unmasked, to keep a distance of six feet.

READ MORE: Chicago newlyweds go viral after sending $240 bill to no-show wedding guests

The statement adds that Brown took out her cellphone to record the officer, allegedly as she was preparing to leave the park. The unidentified officer is then seen getting into a physical altercation with Brown. Bystanders recorded the incident, which attorneys said lasted about two minutes.

Attorneys believe the altercation was race-based. Brown, who is Black, allegedly walked along the park as a group of four women, who were white, walked behind her.

“This was an obvious case of racial profiling,” the statement read.

In response to the allegations, Chicago police released the following statement: “CPD is aware of a video circulating on social media regarding an incident involving a Chicago Police officer and a woman walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. CPD promptly referred the matter [to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability] when we became aware of the incident.”

NEXT UP: WGN’s Mike Lowe among thousands to participate in Chicago Triathlon

Chicago police gave no further statement.