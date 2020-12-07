Lawyer says slain retired firefighter was targeted by carjackers looking to hack into Jeep

CHICAGO — As police continue to investigate the killing of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams Sunday, some wonder if he was targeted because of the type of car he was driving.

Williams had just left a popcorn shop near 118th Street and Western Avenue and was walking towards his Jeep Grand Cherokee Thursday afternoon when three armed men got out of a black Ford Fusion and confronted him.

Williams pulled his own concealed weapon and was shot in the stomach during an exchange of gunfire, killing him.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in what police believe was an attempted carjacking has now grown to more than $35,000.

“What we’re asking is for the public to come forward and give us any tip they may have or seen,” CPD Deputy Chief Dalia Nunez said Sunday.

Attorney Benjamin Kelly said he believes Williams could have been attacked because of the type of car he was driving, saying he’s spoken to other Jeep owners who were targeted by carjackers and thieves who used laptops to steal their vehicles.

“This isn’t just people coming with a gun and taking a vehicle there is a computer component,” Kelly said. “They’re able to access the FOBs, able to access the security programs inside the vehicle.”

Thefts of Jeeps in particular have been happening across the country for the last few years, but Chicago police say this is something they just started noticing here this year.

“This is something that’s being investigated, it’s fairly new that they can hack into a system this way,” Nunez said.