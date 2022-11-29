CHICAGO — Hockey players, parents and two coaches from St. Ignatius College Prep have filed a lawsuit over the crash that injured 16 students.

The lawsuit was filed Monday. A press conference scheduled for Tuesday is expected to provide more information.

Around 8 p.m. on November 12, a semi truck went through a red light and struck the JV hockey team’s bus as it was headed back to their hotel after a tournament in northern Indiana.

Three students were critically injured in the crash.

Police said the Victor Santos, the semi driver, failed a sobriety test. He faces four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 26 counts of criminal recklessness.

The lawsuit names Santos and the trucking companies.