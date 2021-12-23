Lawsuit against former ‘The Mix’ host Eric Ferguson allowed to proceed

CHICAGO — A sexual misconduct lawsuit against ex-radio personality Eric Ferguson will be allowed to proceed.

His former assistant producer at 101.9 The Mix, Cynthia DeNicolo, said Ferguson coerced her into sexual activity for months until she refused him. She said Ferguson then retaliated by hurting her career.

Ferguson has denied the allegations, but Wednesday a Cook County judge denied his motion to dismiss the case. He now has until Jan. 12 to respond to the allegations.

Ferguson left ‘The Mix’ in October after several other female colleagues accused him of abusive behavior.