Lawsuit accuses Chicago police of civil rights violations in May arrest of women outside Brickyard Mall

CHICAGO — A Black woman who was dragged by her hair, slammed to the ground and pinned with a knee against her neck by Chicago police in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing filed a federal lawsuit against the city and police department Wednesday.

Lawyers filed suit on behalf of Tnika Tate, Mia Wright and others who claim they were victims of police brutality at the hands of officers responding to looting at Brickyard Mall on Chicago’s Northwest Side on May 31.

Just days after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, sparking racial unrest, rioting and looting across the country, Wright and her cousins say they were driving through the parking lot of the mall when a group of nearly a dozen Chicago cops attacked them.

“We were women and we were viciously attacked by the Chicago Police Department,” Tate said.

Video recorded by a bystander shows police pulling Mia Wright out of the car by her hair and slamming her on the pavement.

“I saw Tnika and Mia dragged out of the car. The way the police acted was scary,” witness Mary Shapiro said.

Perhaps most disturbing, advocates say, is that one officer is seen kneeling on Wright’s neck.

“They put their knee on her neck, like George Floyd. After George Floyd. That means it was intentional and hateful,” said Crista Noel, Women’s All Points Bulletin.

Police bashed the car with batons, during which Wright says shattered glass went into her eye, leaving her partially blind.

Her attorney said an illness caused Wright to lose her voice and so she did not speak with reporters Wednesday, but Tate said the incident remains traumatic.

“We waking up still with nightmares; just my cousin, she’s going through so many different things. She’s blind in one eye. It’s very very hard,” Tate said.

The suit filed Wednesday alleges constitutional rights violations and state law violations such as false arrest, assault and battery.

“We are going to be asking for some serious compensation as well as punitive damages if the case goes far enough,” attorney Nenye Uche said.

Wright was going to school to be a paramedic and was initially charged with disorderly conduct, but prosecutors dropped that charge in September.

The case remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The city’s law department did not immediately respond to WGN’s request for comment.