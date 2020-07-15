Lawmakers demand removal of Douglas statue in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — Three Democrats in the Illinois House are demanding that a historic statue in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood be taken down.

The statue rises above the tomb of Stephen Douglas, a Democratic U.S. senator in the 1850s and a supporter of slavery.

Douglas’ debates with Republican Abraham Lincoln are largely credited with vaulting Lincoln to the presidency.

State Representatives Kam Buckner, Curtis J. Tarver II and Lamont J. Robinson Jr. characterize Douglas’ statue as “allowing a bigot, even in his grave, to look down upon the black community.”