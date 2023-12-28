CHICAGO — A law firm in Chicago is offering a $20 free voucher for Uber rides on New Year’s Eve.

The Disparti Law Group is offering 1,000 vouchers and they will be available to use starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 through 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“A DUI can cost someone their license, their car, their job, and as much as $75,000 not including any injuries or even deaths that could occur from an accident,” said Attorney Larry Disparti.

To receive a free voucher, visit RideFreeNYE.com and the voucher will automatically be applied to their existing Uber account.