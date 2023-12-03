CHICAGO — On a soggy morning in Norwood Park, scenarios mimicking active shooter situations and kidnappings took place over and over again to help teach kids about how to spot danger and react appropriately.

Law enforcement and public safety experts volunteered for the children’s safety seminar that was hosted by Lifetough Kids Boxing Club on Sunday

“You got to tell them what to do, what they are allowed to do and just practice it and roleplay,” Steve Linder from Lifetough Kids Boxing Club said.

For 10 years, public safety experts like Linder have congregated kids for workshops that look to help them learn how to react in moments of crisis.

“What we’re afraid of is that they’re going to freeze and not do anything. And we’ve seen that with some of them and we work through that. This is a training environment, if they’re going to make mistakes, they’re going to do them here.” Linder said.

Lifetough Kids brings together experts in law enforcement and older students to take part and volunteer their time every few months for the training to give a feeling as close to a real-life as possible.

“We want people to run. If you hear gunshots, you should be running in the opposite direction you shouldn’t stand still and freeze,” Sean Glanningan, a student volunteer, said. “You know, this is the reality we live in, you know? Sometimes kids walk into schools with guns and these kids need to know they need to get out of harm’s way.”

For parents, giving their kids the knowledge is what counts.

“You don’t want it to happen to them but now they’ve been exposed to it, year after year, scenario after scenario, hopefully, and I pray, that they’ll be prepared,” Melissa Camacho, whose child participated in Sunday’s event, said.

Visit the Lifetough Kids Boxing Club website for more information on their programs.