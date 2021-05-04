Latino leaders call for moratorium on police foot pursuits

CHICAGO — Leaders from the Illinois Latino Agenda and the Pilsen Law Center gathered with other community leaders in demanding a moratorium on all police foot pursuits in Pilsen on Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of two recent foot pursuits leading to the police killings of two Latino Chicagoans, 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Little Village and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in Portage Park.

Activists are demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot to instruct Chicago police Supt. David Brown to issue a moratorium suspending the pursuits.

Four years ago, the need for a foot chase policy came up after the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing report on CPD procedures.

Those who spoke at the event also renewed their call for the DOJ to conduct an investigation into CPD specifically with respect to policing tactics in Black and Brown communities.