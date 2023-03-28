CHICAGO — Underutilized office space in The Loop will become apartments as part of a plan being pushed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot during her final weeks in office.

LaSalle Street Reimagined was first presented to the public in Sep. 2022 with the goal of encouraging redevelopment and reinvestment along LaSalle Street between Washington Street and Jackson Boulevard. The initiative aims to provide TIF District backed grant funding for the “conversion of underutilized commercial spaces with mixed-income residential uses and related public amenities,” and to “create a more neighborhood-oriented atmosphere within the corridor’s ground-level interior spaces,” according to the plan’s proposal.

Nine initial responses were narrowed to a list of six, and Tuesday Lightfoot has an event scheduled for an announcement about LaSalle Street, according to a release from her office.

WGN plans to livestream the announcement in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.