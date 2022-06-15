CHICAGO — Due to high winds Tuesday night and Wednesday, a large tree fell down in Lincoln Park.

At around 5:00 p.m., the tree became uprooted and fell in the 2100 block of North Clark.

A surveillance camera at a restaurant down the block caught the tree collapsing. Footage shows it take down a metal fence then land on top of a red Mercedes.

The car belongs to Dayana Cooper, who parked it there earlier in the day.

“I work right there I was walking and seen the tree on my car,” Cooper said. “Waiting to see if the car is drive able really and go from there if it’s not I’ll have to go through my insurance to get a new car.”

On Wednesday night, crews worked to break down the tree to get it off of Cooper’s car.

Chicagoans dealt with a second consecutive day of intense heat. Relief is on the way this weekend.