CHICAGO – A large protest has erupted at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday night.

WGN has received many reports of officers being hit by fireworks and other items as they guarded the statue. The protest started near Buckingham Fountain and marched south.

Protesters launch fireworks and other items at Chicago police officers guarding Columbus statue in Grant Park pic.twitter.com/WCga8c47Ty — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 18, 2020

Officers left the statue as protesters attempted to bring it down. They have returned back to the statue using pepper spray.

