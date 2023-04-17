CHICAGO — A massive fire broke out at a pallet yard on Chicago’s southwest side Monday evening.

According to reports, fire crews responded Monday to the intersection of West 25th Street and South Rockwell Street in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Smoke and flames could be scene coming from the property. Fire crews were able to contain the fire just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, but crews will reportedly remain on scene.

The flames were contained to the yard that was filled of pallets and raw wood for a manufacture of those items. CFD believes a large number of pallet’s went up in flames, but are unsure what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.