Lane Tech to consider mascot change

CHICAGO —Lane Tech College Prep may soon choose a new mascot.

The high school has been home to the Lane Tech Indians — a Native American man wearing a feathered headdress — for more than 100 years but now a mascot change may be coming after more than 1,000 alums signed a petition asking the school to remove the mascot because it is racist and wrong.

Lane Tech’s school council has decided to conduct a survey on whether to keep the name for sake of tradition, or change it for sake of cultural sensitivity.

Students, alumni, parents and teachers will have a say.

The school council will eventually vote on the potential name change.