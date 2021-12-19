Landscape experts offer tips for gardening in the winter

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As the weather turns cold, it turns out there’s still plenty you can do in the yard to enhance your garden for next spring.

Experts say this time of the year is ideal for mulching, which helps nourish perennials and improves ground cover.

Putting mulch down helps increase the level of organic materials in the soil.

Pruning trees is also encouraged for this time of year, both to help stop wildlife from destroying them while protecting the tree’s ability to grow fruit and flourish.

