CHICAGO — Fire crews battled a fire at one of Chicago’s oldest homes early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on the top floor of the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central in the Austin neighborhood.

The two people inside the home were able to make it out safely and no other injuries were reported. The 150-year-old home was damaged in the fire.

The house was designated landmark status by the city last year. It was built in 1869 and is one of just a few homes still standing that predate the Great Chicago Fire. It is said to be the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood.

The home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places back in 1992.

Seth Warner was one of Chicago’s earliest settlers. According to city documents, the home has been somewhat of a museum, a place for fine arts and music, as well as a home to several families.

The current owners have lived in the home for several years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

