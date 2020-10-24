Lakeview pups in costume come out for annual Halloween Pup Crawl

CHICAGO — In a spooky season, alongside the decorations on North Halsted, came a Halloween crawl on four paws.

It’s the sixth year of the Pup Crawl came with a variety of costumes both canine and human.

From Belmont to Cornelia avenues, there was a parade of pups dressed up from doctors on the frontline, a family of sharks and even the postal service.

Kimberly Ross, whose dog’s name is Ziva, made sure the pup’s outfit was fit for the times.

“She’s delivering ballots,” she said. “She’s delivering the mail. I figure they can use all the help they can get this year.”

Organizers said so many Halloween events were canceled this year in Lakeview alone, it’s good to still have this one.

“It’s breathtaking, it’s incredible to see so many people out and staying their distance and bringing their dogs and they’re all dressed up. They look so cute,” Lucy Foozie, Pup Crawl host, said.

COVID-19 precautions were taken to make sure everyone stayed safe.

“We always do a really good job of keeping the dogs from getting too overwhelmed and trying to make sure they have enough distance between them,” Sarah Koppel, Koppel’s K9s, said.

“They took all sorts of precautions to make it safe and it’s fun to go see the local stores that we haven’t necessarily been visiting,” Ross said.