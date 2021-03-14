Lake Forest volunteers make Easter baskets for foster children

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — With Easter just three weeks away, volunteers in Lake Forest are making baskets for homeless and foster children with ‘Fill a Heart for Kids.’

It’s a family affair for the Monico’s, who donate their time to fill Easter baskets for children who might not otherwise get one.

‘Fill a Heart for Kids’ was inspired by Michael Travis, who lived with founder Annie McAveeney’s family for the first six months of his life.

“From there we knew we had to do more,” McAveeney said.

Now Michael lives with his grandmother, and gives back himself too. He said getting to see the joy on the kids’ faces and to make them happy makes it all more than worth it.

The non-profit has grown into helping foster and homeless children all year long after originating as an Easter-oriented organization.

“Every week we sponsor 4,800 meals, school supplies and we select new clothing,” McAveeney said.

For 12-year-old Keerthu, who is Miss Pre-Teen Illinois International, helping out is part of her message and mission.

“At the end of the day, it just puts a smile on other people’s faces and it gives you a really good feeling,” Keerthu Gummuluru said.

The non-profit depends on volunteers and donations to keep going, and are seeking sponsors to help pay for Easter Baskets.