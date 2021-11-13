Lake Forest charity stocks up on food and gifts for children

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — This is the time of year where generosity is in the air, and a charity in Lake Forest is doing all they can to make it a great holiday season for children without a home.

“We’re helping precious children right now feel loved and remembered,” Annie McAveeney of Fill A Heart For Kids said.

There’s plenty of ways to help out, whether it’s stocking up food boxes for Thanksgiving or packing goodies and gifts for Christmas Day.

Toiletries are necessities that many children do not have access to, making some victims of bullying.

12-year-old Ryan Brens joined in on helping with his family, filling stockings, packing backpacks and preparing food for children without a home.

For more information on how to donate, visit here.