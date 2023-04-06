LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Lake County Sherrif’s Office K9 Zeus will now report to duty with extra protection, thanks to a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the four-legged responders.

Zeus will have a bullet protective vest, donated by ‘Vested Interests in K9s Inc.’ and sponsored by Barbara Napolitano from Oak Brook, IL.

The vest will be embroidered with ‘Gifted by B. Napolitano.’

‘Vested Interests in K9s, Inc.’ is a charity non-profit organization whose whole mission is to provide body armor and forms of would protection for dogs of law enforcement.

The organization has provided over 5,043 vests to K9s in the country with an estimated 30,000 law enforcement dogs in all 50 states.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978