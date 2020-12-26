Lake County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in search of abducted 8-year-old boy

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 8-year-old Enrique Sanchez, who was abducted from a family gathering Friday evening.

According to police, Enrique’s grandmother has held legal guardianship of him since he was one year old. At approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, Enrique’s biological mother, who does not have legal custody of Enrique, took Enrique from a family gathering held in the 26400 block of Route 83 in Fremont Township.

According to police, Enrique’s mother, 27-year-old Holly A. Adcox planned on abducting Enrique along with Enrique’s biological father, 30-year-old Federico E. Sanchez.

Police said it is believed the three are in a maroon 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois registration BN21720. Police believe Adcox and Sanchez plan to flee to another unknown state.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest Enrique is in imminent danger of death or bodily harm, therefore the abduction does not meet the guidelines for the issuance of an Amber Alert.

Enrique is 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Holly Adcox, Federico Sanchez or Enrique Sanchez to call 911.