Lake County Restoration Project aims to revitalize increasingly dry land

A restoration project in Lake County, Illinois is looking to revitalize the soil to work “with” climate change to help plants grow once again.

In Grant Woods in Lake County, the soil is so dry that plants have difficulty growing.

“We’re not going to stop climate change. It’s happening,” Pati Vitt of the Lake County Forest Preserve District said.

Pati and her team are combatting climate change by working with it, taking the same species of plants from warmer states like Kentucky and getting them to grow here.

In what’s supposed to be a wetland, the soil is dry and cracked, threatening many of the natural plants living there.

With recent droughts making the flora growing even more difficult, making this project one that will likely last decades.

With growing more familiar plants, the project also hopes to attract wildlife, such as grasshoppers and red-tailed hawks.

The program has also gotten children involved, stressing the importance of participating in helping the environment.