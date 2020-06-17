Lake County authorities investigating after family says police used excessive force in 21-year-old’s arrest

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Lake County authorities are conducting an investigation after a family accused the Round Lake Beach police of excessive force during an arrest of a 21-year-old man.

Abel Rosiles Jr., 21, remains hospitalized after he reportedly swallowed a bag of cocaine during an arrest.

Round Lake Beach police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Thorton’s gas station at 180 East Rollins Road around 11 p.m. on June 10. An employee had pressed the panic button because Rosiles was allegedly in the store shouting and threatening him.

According to police, Rosiles and another person began shouting at officers. Police said Rosiles was taken into custody without incident.

Police said as an officer was walking Rosiles to the squad car, he was able to get away and ran about 30 feet away.

Police said officers were able to bring Rosiles back to the squad car at which point they noticed he was in distress. Officers said it appeared he was having trouble breathing. They asked the him if he was choking and he nodded he was.

Police said officers attempted the Heimlich maneuver and requested the assistance of paramedics to the scene. Officers said they attempted to clear Rosiles’s airway, but they did not see anything lodged in his throat.

Police said Rosiles began to lose consciousness. Officers removed handcuffs and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics additionally used a medical tool and pulled out a plastic bag containing a white powder which tested positive in the field for cocaine.

Rosiles remains in critical condition at the hospital. Police said he has no brain activity.

On Wednesday, family members gathered to pray for his recovery and dispute the police narrative. They said Rosiles is a victim of police brutality.

The family attorney said there are inconsistencies among the officers on the scene and their actions are also to be called into question.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation.