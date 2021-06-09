Laid off Chicago restaurant worker finds new hobby kayaking; logs over 1,000 hours on waters

Chicago News

by: Kevin Doellman

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Jonathan Castañeda tells WGN he bought a kayak at the beginning of the pandemic after losing his job as a Chicago restaurant worker.

He hasn’t held a job since.

But Castañeda says he’s found a new love: a kayak and the waters of Chicagoland. Mostly living off of his savings, Castañeda says he has now logged over 1,000 hours on the waters — and has no plans to go back into the restaurant business.

Instead, Castañeda reveals that he wants to change careers and focus on his engineering degree and day trade.

WGN photojournalist Kevin Doellman captured Castañeda’s story. Watch in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News