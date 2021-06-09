Laid off Chicago restaurant worker finds new hobby kayaking; logs over 1,000 hours on waters

CHICAGO — Jonathan Castañeda tells WGN he bought a kayak at the beginning of the pandemic after losing his job as a Chicago restaurant worker.

He hasn’t held a job since.

But Castañeda says he’s found a new love: a kayak and the waters of Chicagoland. Mostly living off of his savings, Castañeda says he has now logged over 1,000 hours on the waters — and has no plans to go back into the restaurant business.

Instead, Castañeda reveals that he wants to change careers and focus on his engineering degree and day trade.

Jonathan, a Chicago restaurant worker, hasn’t had a job since the beginning of the pandemic. He bought this kayak & spends hours exploring the waters while listening to music. Today he launched off at 31st St. Beach & paddled to the Adler Planetarium to take in the foggy skyline. pic.twitter.com/Rvkm04l0yF — Kevin (@KevinDoellman) June 8, 2021

WGN photojournalist Kevin Doellman captured Castañeda’s story. Watch in the video player above.