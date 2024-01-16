CHICAGO — Some residents of an apartment building community in Bronzeville are complaining about the lack of heat in their units, with some describing the ordeal as ‘unbearable.’

One family who wished to remain anonymous told WGN News they have gone four days without proper heating as dangerously frigid conditions persist. The family adds that frost has built up on their windows, causing them to resort to alternative heat sources, such as using space heaters and boiling water on the stove to keep the apartment warm.

A family who wished to remain anonymous told WGN News that they have had to resort to alternative heat sources, such as boiling water on the stove to keep their unheated apartment warm amid dangerously cold conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: WGN)

The family adds that they’ve tried to reach someone within management but have received no response.

In a statement, the Prairie Shores said their heat is working. The well-being of their residents is a top priority, a spokesperson for the apartment adds, and they sincerely apologize for any inconvenience their residents experienced during frigid temperatures.

A spokeswoman with Prairie Shores told WGN News they are working to address heating requests as quickly as possible.

The family who spoke with WGN News says they just want to be heard, however.

“I would definitely like some type of compensation or some type of, ‘Hey, we hear you;’ ‘We know that you were inconvenienced and you had to go buy heaters,'” a man said. “I want them to fix the problem where there is some type of heat coming in where my kids aren’t freezing.”

Now, tenants have been communicating on an app, sharing their struggles with the heat in their units.

WGN News asked the company’s spokeswoman if anything is being done to compensate residents without proper heat. There has been no response to the inquiry as of this writing.